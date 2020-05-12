    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salaam Hai: Rashami Desai, Shivin Narang & Others Come Together To Salute COVID-19 Warriors

      By
      |

      A number of film and television personalities have been dedicating their time and effort for noble initiatives striving to aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same vein, singer Ankit Tiwari has sung a special song, Salaam Hai, that salutes the frontline warriors working tirelessly and selflessly to fight the novel coronavirus disease.

      Salaam Hai video features Rashami Desai, Shivin Narang, Asim Riaz's brother Umar, Balraj Sayal, Aanchal Khurana, Vaishali Takkar, Sezal Sharma, Gaurav S Bajaj, Farnaaz Shetty, Shafaq Naaz, Ankita Khare, Ridheema Tiwari amongst others. The music and lyrics of the morale-boosting single have been rendered by Sayam Qureshi and Mohit Manuja.

      Rashami Desai

      Elaborating on her association, Rashami Desai told SpotBoyE, “I am really happy to be a part of the song. I know a lot of songs have already been made to thank our real heroes but we are also trying to give a positive message in this pandemic situation. I want people to stay home, keep calm and once this lockdown is over, we will come up with another interesting song."

      Singer Ankit Tiwari added, "When I heard the song Salaam Hai Tumko and got to know that these many famous actors are participating by making their videos from their respective houses, it kind of gave me a boost.” Check out the song below:

      The aforementioned endeavor has been conceptualized and produced by Santosh Gupta, under Pinnacle Celebrity Management.

      ALSO READ: COVID19: Ekta Kapoor Brings Divyanka, Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan & Others For A Short Film

      ALSO READ: COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai & Others For Fan Ka Fan Initiative

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 0:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X