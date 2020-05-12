Salaam Hai: Rashami Desai, Shivin Narang & Others Come Together To Salute COVID-19 Warriors

A number of film and television personalities have been dedicating their time and effort for noble initiatives striving to aid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same vein, singer Ankit Tiwari has sung a special song, Salaam Hai, that salutes the frontline warriors working tirelessly and selflessly to fight the novel coronavirus disease.

Salaam Hai video features Rashami Desai, Shivin Narang, Asim Riaz's brother Umar, Balraj Sayal, Aanchal Khurana, Vaishali Takkar, Sezal Sharma, Gaurav S Bajaj, Farnaaz Shetty, Shafaq Naaz, Ankita Khare, Ridheema Tiwari amongst others. The music and lyrics of the morale-boosting single have been rendered by Sayam Qureshi and Mohit Manuja.

Elaborating on her association, Rashami Desai told SpotBoyE, “I am really happy to be a part of the song. I know a lot of songs have already been made to thank our real heroes but we are also trying to give a positive message in this pandemic situation. I want people to stay home, keep calm and once this lockdown is over, we will come up with another interesting song."

Singer Ankit Tiwari added, "When I heard the song Salaam Hai Tumko and got to know that these many famous actors are participating by making their videos from their respective houses, it kind of gave me a boost.” Check out the song below:

The aforementioned endeavor has been conceptualized and produced by Santosh Gupta, under Pinnacle Celebrity Management.

