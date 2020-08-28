Say What? Salman Khan Charges 250 Crores As Fee For Bigg Boss 14; Show To Premiere In October!

The buzz and anticipation around Bigg Boss 14 just keep getting bigger with each passing day. The makers of the biggest controversial reality show are leaving no stone unturned in making the new season a bigger success that Bigg Boss 13 which happened to achieve new heights in terms of TV ratings.

In the meantime, Bollywood Hungama has learnt some more details about host Salman Khan’s remuneration for the season and the glasshouse that’s being built for the show in Mumbai.

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, “Salman Khan is the highest-paid actor on the small screen and for season 14, he is being paid Rs 250 crore. The actor will be shooting once a week, two episodes a day, for 12 weeks and the amount per day of shoot is as high as Rs 20.50 crore, which averages to Rs 10.25 crore per episode. Like every year, it’s a blanket deal with Salman, which also requires him to be present at certain award shows of the television channel.”

Speaking about the show’s premiere being delayed the source added, “The house is being constructed at Film City in Mumbai however the rains are acting as a major disruption in getting things started. Once the Mumbai rains subside, the set will be built in totality to get the show in action. It’s expected to go on air by mid-October.”

Besides Bigg Boss, Salman is gearing up to wrap up the last leg of shooting for his upcoming biggie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai very soon. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda and is being helmed by Prabhu Deva.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With Bigg Boss 2020; Is Seen Farming At Panvel Farmhouse

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Be Special Guest In The House?