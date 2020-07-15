Salman Khan All Set To Return With Bigg Boss 14 In September; Vivian, Adhyayan & Nia To Participate?

Of late, Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make it big like the previous season. Recently, there were reports that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show. But the actor, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut, quashed the reports. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Madhubala actor Vivian Dsena, Raaz: The Mystery Continues actor Adhyayan Suman and Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma have been approached for the show! It is also being said that the host Salman Khan will return with the new season in September.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman's actor son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board."

However, Adhyayan has rubbished the report of his participation. He tweeted, "False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards."

For the uninitiated, Adhyayan Suman's father Shekhar Suman had revealed that Adhyayan has gone through a phase of depression and even had suicidal thoughts. Recently, Adhyayan had revealed that he has always respected his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. He was all praise for her and said that she has been through a lot and worked hard to earn respect and fame.

Vivian Dsena became a household name with his show Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and is currently seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor was in the news for reports of his separation and divorce from Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Nia Sharma is a bold and beautiful actress in the TV industry. She ranked third and second in the list of Asia's 50 sexiest women in 2016 and 2017 respectively. She is currently seen in Naagin 4.

Also, a Pinkvilla report suggests that this time, the show will not have any contestant who has international travel history in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, this decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Salman Khan Show!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 To Undergo Major Format Change; To Be Called Lockdown Edition; Details Inside!