Salman Khan To Shoot For Bigg Boss 14 Opening Episode On October 1, Followed By Radhe
Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a huge buzz these days. As the viewers are aware, previous season was a huge hit, and hence, the makers are trying their best to make the upcoming season better than the previous one. Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkan and Bollywood actress Neha Sharma are a few popular celebrities who have been approached for the show. Earlier, there were reports that the show will premiere on October 3, 2020 but as per the latest report, it will go on air from October 4. Also, it is being said that host Salman Khan will shoot the opening episode on October 1, and then resume the final schedule of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Salman To Shoot Premiere Episode On October 1
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance."
No Live Audience
It is being said that Salman has allotted entire day for the shoot and the preparation has already begun! This time, there won't be live audiences due to the pandemic.
Salman To Resume Radhe Shoot
After shooting Bigg Boss, the actor will resume the final schedule of his next home production Radhe. About the same, the source told the leading daily, "It's a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. The antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule."
Salman’s Upcoming Projects
As per the report, Salman is in constant touch with director Prabhu Deva over video calls. Prabhu Deva is currently in his hometown with his family and the team is working on dates for his return. Salman has also given dates to the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is expected to kick-off in February 2021. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in his kitty, that are expected to start late next year.
