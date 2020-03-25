    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Will See A Re-Run In These Times Of Stopped Production

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Amidst the pandemic situation, associations governing the film and television industry in India issued a directive putting all sorts of shooting on hold. This has created a situation of channels to re-run popular shows to keep the masses entertained. Making its way back into the lives of people is Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 13.

      Owing to high TRP's and Salman's humongous fan following, the channel has decided to rerun the show. Bigg Boss has been the most successful reality show on TV and Salman's hosting, his banter with the contestants and his lively persona on-screen has boosted the progress of the show.

      Salman Khan

      Hosting a show has encompassed Salman's career as he visits his fans twice a week now in comparison to twice a year and people are now addicted to welcoming him every weekend.

      Superstar Salman Khan is a people's person. The way he connects with the audience and the fact that we get to make him a part of our lives once again every weekend is a breath of fresh air in this rather serious situation. A lot of channels are gearing up for a rerun of various ongoing shows due to dearth of banks of episodes. But Bigg boss is one show to make a comeback due to its huge success and demand.

      Charming, energetic, and unflappable, Salman can insert himself into any situation, move the proceedings along and never pulls focus.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 20:13 [IST]
