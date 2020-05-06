Sambhavna Seth Was Rushed To The Hospital Because Of This Reason

Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavna Seth's husband, Avinash Dwivedi revealed in an Instagram post that the actress was rushed to the hospital on May 4, 2020. Many celebrities and fans expressed their concerns and wished for her speedy recovery. Although Avinash hadn't revealed the reason for the actress' ill health, an Instagram user revealed in the post that Sambhavna had informed about her low blood pressure issues in one of her vlogs.

Now, Sambhavna herself has revealed the reason for her hospital visit. While talking to Spotboye, the actress revealed that apart from low blood pressure, she had a major ear infection. She also added that hospitals didn't let them in at 4 am and they had to go to Kokilaben, who thankfully checked on her.

The actress told the portal, "Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked."

She further added, "By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 am. They didn't open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That's why we went again in the day."

Sambhavna hopes no one falls sick at this time as situation outside is extremely difficult. She added that the current situation makes anyone feel sicker, when hospitals are also not in a position to help them. She felt like she was getting an anxiety attack as she had to run from one hospital to another.

Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sambhavna Seth Rushed To Hospital