Sameer Sharma Death: Hiten Tejwani Opens Up About Mental Health Woes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The passing away of actor Sameer Sharma a few weeks ago by suicide has left the television industry in utter shock. A number of actor colleagues and friends from the fraternity have shared their views on the subject of mental health whilst remembering the dearly departed actor.

And now, Hiten Tejwani who worked with Sameer in &TV’s Gangaa has opened up about his passing away in an interview with the Hindustan Times. Hiten said, “Samir would always smile and be excited to do his scenes. I remember meeting him a few years back on our way to Delhi. He was visiting his family. We spoke about a lot of things. I don’t know why this happened but it does disturb you.”

The 46-year-old also shared his point of view on mental illness and depression in the wake of the rising number of cases in the entertainment business. Hiten said, “This 'mask and sanitiser compulsory’ environment and the restrictions of not being able to step out to meet our friends and relatives, is making us frustrated and anxious. Then there is job-related stress. I feel all these combined are affecting our mental health.”

He went on to add, “In the industry, the whole idea is that 'life goes on’. There’s no time. We do tell people to reach out but it also happens that people avoid your calls when they know you might just talk about what’s bothering you. I hope we realise how much harm it might cause missing that one phone call. Also, it’s better to go home when you know there’s time before work starts. If you’re with family, you’ll have food to eat, emotional support and everything can be sorted.”

