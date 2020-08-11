Sameer Sharma Death: Late Actor's Close Friend Reveals Sameer Was Suffering From Mood Disorder!

Sameer Sharma, who was a part of popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Jyoti and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, allegedly died by suicide. Apparently, he was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his home on August 5, 2020. The actor's sudden demise has deeply affected his friends. Recently, the actor's close friend, on condition of anonymity, told BT that he was suffering from mood disorder and was visiting a psychiatrist.

The late actor's friend also believed that he was going through some financial issues as he hadn't resumed work post lockdown.

Sameer's friend was quoted by BT as saying, "He was suffering from a mood disorder and had been visiting a psychiatrist. He was a fun-loving guy and whenever we friends would jam together, we would have a good time. But, there were also times when he would completely cut off from all of us. The past few months may have been stressful for him."

When asked if he was facing a financial crunch, the late actor's friend said, "Sameer hadn't resumed shooting post the lockdown, so yes, he may have been going through some financial issues."

Sameer's last rites were performed by his sister and her husband, who flew down from Bengaluru on Friday evening. An official from Malad Police Station revealed to the leading daily, that their preliminary investigation revealed that Sameer was suffering from mental health issues. They are currently waiting for the final post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Roadies fame Raghu Ram, who shared a close bond with Sameer, shared an emotional post on Twitter. He wrote, "Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it ... I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end."

