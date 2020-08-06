Sameer Sharma Death: Pooja Joshi Is Shocked; Says She Thought His Death News Was A Hoax

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Sameer Sharma's death has left the entertainment industry in shock. Sameer's fans, co-stars and other celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condolences. Pooja Sharma, who played the role of his wife Varsha Maheshwari in the show, revealed that she was extremely shocked when she heard the news.

Pooja was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am extremely shocked with the news. I can't even imagine he can do something like this. The moment I heard this news mere haath pair thande ho gaye. But then I felt it's fake news because earlier also his death hoax made news. I remember my sister asking me this person has died and I was like no he is part of our show and alive. That time he was doing a show called Bhuttu, I guess, when hoax of his death made headlines."

The actress felt that it was a death hoax. She added, "Today also I felt aisa hi kuch hai, hoax hai. But unfortunately, this time it wasn't one. This year is so bad that I would not even like to count this year."

Pooja has resumed shoot a couple of days ago, but Sameer was yet to resume. She felt that he wasn't required for the scenes and so he wasn't called.

She further said, "Though I have been working on the show for over a year but I hardly knew him, on a personal level. He was a very reserved kind of person and we used to hardly interact. Thought, some people who were close to him admit he was a lively person. As per our track, both of us are not required in each and every episode. So we used to be called as and when the script demanded. So if you ask me in this one year we must have hardly shot for 3-4 months together."

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Passed Away By Suicide

Also Read: Sameer Sharma Death: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sneha Wagh & Other Celebs Express Shock