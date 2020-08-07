Sameer Sharma Death: Producer Rajan Shahi Says It’s An Extremely Painful News For Us

The television industry lost yet another talented actor, Sameer Sharma, who passed away on Wednesday (August 5, 2020). According to reports, the actor, who played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, died by suicide; he was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his apartment in Malad West. Recently, his YRHPK co-actresses Pooja Joshi and Lata Sabharwal expressed shock and grief over the actor's death. Now, the producer Rajan Shahi has reacted.

The producer said that it is extremely painful news for his team. He revealed that although he didn't interact much with him, he found him well-spoken, articulate an extremely professional. He also revealed that he visited the sets and spoke to all actors, who were extremely shocked with the news.

Rajan Shahi said, "Deeply shocked to know about the untimely demise of Sameer, it is painful and sad news for all of us. My deepest condolences goes to the entire family members and wish God gives them strength in these difficult times. Though I have not interacted with him much, I always found him to be very well-spoken, articulate, kept to himself and was always extremely professional in his approach. Everyone in the unit had good words to speak about him."

He further added, "Today, I visited the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to speak to all the actors and they were all extremely shocked, I understand that from the team that he was excited and happy about resuming shoot of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in August. So, it's an extremely painful news for us, we all are praying for the departed soul and prayers for the family in these difficult times."

