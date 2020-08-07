Sameer Sharma's Death: Shrenu Parikh Calls Him A Gem Of A Person; Geetanjali Says She's Badly Shaken

Shrenu Calls Sameer A Gem Of A Person

Shrenu told ETimesTV that although she wasn't in touch with him, she had a bunch of beautiful memories of working with him on the show. She called him a gem of a person and very talented.

Actress Says He Was Jovial & Cheerful Always

The actress said, "He was a great actor, I've been thinking about the old times when we worked together. He was jovial, cheerful always. He was such an intelligent person and you could discuss anything with him. Be it current affairs, what's happening around the world, he would be so on his toes always. He was a very creative person and would crack intelligent jokes. I don't know what pushed him towards it and what went wrong with him. I just really wish he did not take this step. It is so disheartening and heartbreaking."

Geetanjali Tikekar Recalls Moments Spent With Sameer

On the other hand, Geetanjali Tikekar, who met him on the sets of IPKKND, recalled moments spent with him on the sets and said that even though he was older than her, he was playing her son. He would often mock her a lot for it. She added that they bonded on the same level because they had similar likes. She also said that their on-screen camaraderie was fabulous.

Geetanjali Unable To Get Over The Tragic News

The actress was in tears and was unable to get over the tragic news. She revealed to ETimesTV, "I am badly shaken. He was a close friend. Yes, we were in touch with each other throughout and even after the show. In fact, Sameer and my husband Sikandar Kharbanda were in touch with each other throughout during the lockdown. He shared such a great bond with all of us. With every show, I take few people into my life who become an integral part. Sameer was one such friend."

She Further Added…

"I am so disappointed that nobody knew that he had gone two days ago. Sam had this tendency of randomly being out of touch and we knew he would either be travelling or will be on any road trip. We didn't really notice much. Just before the lockdown, we spoke to each other and throughout the lockdown he was in touch with my husband. Just 10-12 days ago, he spoke to my husband, it was just a casual chat. He had a very regular conversation and he sounded fine."

What Might Have Triggered Sameer To Take Such Drastic Step?

When asked what might have triggered him to take such drastic step, she said, "Without confirming a few facts, I would not like to divulge much. But the Sam I know was an extremely sensitive and highly emotional person. So, it is possible that something must have triggered him off. I can't say much. He was a person who thought about everything. If you read about his posts also, they were very dark. Somewhere I would tell him also, that your thoughts are so deep are you drowning into your own depth and that's what happened. He was not in a good space emotionally that's for sure. Professionally, he was doing fine and he had a fantastic friend circle who he knew could do anything for him."