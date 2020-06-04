Samir Kochhar Feels Nostalgic About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; Says His Grandmother Loved The Show

The lockdown has made the classics come back, including the ALTBalaji serial, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony Television. Samir Kochhar, who played the role of a business tycoon, feels nostalgic about the comeback of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He shares a special bond with Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the series. The trio of Priya, Ram, and Rajat was loved by the audience back then.

Samir says, "I am not a fan of daily soaps, but I am an ardent admirer of Ekta's work, and I always loved her style of direction. My grandmother actually loved BALH, and that was one reason I had signed up for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain."

Amidst shooting for the serial, Samir had got a knack of how the television industry works and discovered new fond respect towards the TV. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was Samir's very first association with Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji. Talking about the same, Samir says," I remember being excited at nervous about playing Rajat and I feel glad when I look back. It's been years since I did BALH, but it feels like it happened yesterday."

Samir Kochhar is happy that Sony is bringing all the good old serials back again and keeping the audience entertained in this pandemic, according to a source.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain airs on Sony Television and is all set to reminisce you of the romantic storyline and characters of the show.

