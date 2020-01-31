Samir Soni Finds Bigg Boss 13 Bizarre & Disturbing; Says Sid’s Anger Issue Might Hamper His Work

Samir Soni Calls Arti Singh A Dark Horse

In a recent conversation with IWMBuzz, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant revealed that Arti Singh might turn out to be a dark horse who might bag the trophy. He feels that she has conducted herself with most grace and hasn't picked unnecessary fights with anyone in the house. He also feels that she is not playing safe as one cannot fib on the show for a long time!

Bigg Boss 13 Is Very Bizarre, Disturbing & Violent

Regarding the format, Samir said, "I find this season very bizarre, disturbing and violent but yet again it has most ratings, so I guess they are serving what viewers want. Such voyeuristic content panders to our baser instincts."

The Actor Says…

He added that till now (previous seasons), the show was all about locking 14 people in the house and the contestant who manages to control his/her temper, won with dignity, but now (this season), it seems to be completely opposite! If the contestants do not indulge in fight, they go unnoticed. He feels that the reality show is blatantly dragging their personal lives in muck.

Bigg Boss Is Giving A Signal To Go Wild!

The actor further added, "Sometimes I wonder after all this drama, will they get any dignified players next year? Till now this show was considered a big plus for any actor. But now it has become who can stoop the lowest. The sad part is that Bigg Boss first lets them do their thing and then reprimands them. So in a way, it is a signal to go wild."

It’s A Recipe For Disaster!

Samir added that this season, all contestants have a history (Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana-Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli), which makes it a recipe for disaster.

Sidharth Might Face Difficulty In Work Due To His Anger Issue

He added that Sidharth is a fine actor, who has worked with the big banner like Yash Raj Films, YRF. But the way he is seen on the show (temper issue) might hamper him getting work in the future.