Sana Khan Alleges That Her Ex Melvin Louis Drugged, Molested And Extorted Money From Girls

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ breakup is getting uglier with each passing day. The former Bigg Boss 6 contestant has now alleged that her ex-boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis has physically abused her in the past. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sana also alleged that Melvin has molested women and extorted money from them.

Sana revealed, “This guy was abusive. He had beaten me up. I had bruises on my neck that I can show you with the date and all the conversations where he told me he was sorry. He broke my phone on my head and I got a cut. He once went to a college in Hyderabad for an event and trapped a girl who came to Mumbai later. He had drugged her, taken money from her and exploited her completely. That girl called me up later and told me everything. There’s another girl whom he molested and she was just 13-years-old then. He had touched her inappropriately.”

For the unversed, Melvin took to social media to slam the actress. He shared a recorded telephonic conversation and called himself a victim by using hashtags like #MenAreAlsoVictims, #YouMockedMyRace. On being quizzed about it, Sana replied, “By race, I assume he means colour. I think when I started dating him, he was the same colour. It was not like he was of my colour and suddenly he burnt out. It is not that like he has transformed suddenly. He was always like this.”

And finally, the Wajah Tum Ho actress also addressed if she would be taking any legal action against Melvin. She said, “It depends on how much he provoke me. Yes, can think about it actually. I know the laws and I might take a legal action.” (sic)

