Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Calls It Her Happiest Moment

Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz

The actress wrote, "I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: is the real purpose of man's coming into the world only to chase wealth and fame?"

Sana Further Writes…

"I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to."

Actress Calls It Her Happiest Moment

She concluded by saying, "Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth."

Sana captioned the note as, "My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe."

Divya Agarwal Supports Sana

Many celebrities supported Sana and wished her good. Divya Agarwal wrote, "Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path.Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de..Ameen ♥️."

Ridhi Writes…

Ridhi Dogra commented, "Sana my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday. ♥️."

Sana has been a part of films like Wajah Tum Ho and Jai Ho. She was also seen in Jalal Dhikhhla Ja 7, Kitchen Champions and other shows. In February 2020, she was in the news for her break up with Melvin Louis and had even accused him of cheating. She had also slipped into depression post break up.