Sana Khan Calls Melvin Louis Disgusting; Says He Cheated On Her With Multiple Girls

She wrote, "This is my first n it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out n speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation n showed so much love n respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten." - (sic)

Sana Calls Melvin Disgusting & Compulsive Cheater & Liar

"This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won't no one will 🙂 He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this 🙌🏼." - (sic)

The Actress Says She Will Reveal The Girl’s Name!

"Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you 🤮 Upbringing matters a lot 👊🏼He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter??? #toxicrelationship #cheappeople." - (sic)

Sana Has Developed Anxiety Issues & Is Dealing With Depression

In an interview with TOI, the actress revealed that she broke up with Melvin as he was cheating on her. The actress revealed that she is disturbed and shaken with this as she loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. She also added that she has developed anxiety issues and is dealing with depression.

‘I Started Hearing Tales Of His Philandering Ways’

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant told the leading daily, "Initially, everything went on smoothly, but soon, we started fighting over petty issues. But that's normal in every relationship. However, eight months down the line, I started hearing tales of his philandering ways and cheating from others, but he would tell me that they were jealous."

‘I Know Who The Girl Is, But It’s Not Right On My Part To Reveal Her Name’

She added, "A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That's when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it's not right on my part to reveal her name."

Sana Calls It A Toxic Relationship

Sana also revealed that when she suffered from Bell's Palsy, he was barely concerned. The actress added that she is happy that God saved her from toxic relationship. But she said that she won't be able to trust any man now.

Sana's friends from the entertainment industry extended their support to her. They asked her to stay strong and are happy that she opened up about her toxic relationship.