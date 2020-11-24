Sana Khan Compared To Sofia Hayat After Quitting Industry & Getting Married; Latter Reacts

@RangeelaDesi

"Remember, #SofiaHayat, another #BiggBoss participant who had become nun? She couldn't even last of a year! Quit, got married and posts hot photos on Instagram! 🤦🏻‍♂‍#Congratulationssanakhan."

Sumit Sharma

"Sahi hai bawa.. bechari bs halala se Na guzre. Vaise Khoob paisa dete hain ye log Bollywood ki actresses ko ye sb krne ke. chalo bdiya hai kuch kaam to krna he hai. ek Sofia hayat b thi aisi he."

Sofia Says She Is Fed Up Of Comparisons

Sofia, who said she is fed up of comparisons, was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am fed up with my comparison to Sana Khan. What is wrong with some people. They think spirituality is all about what dress you wear! When I was a nun I did not have sex for 18 months. Now, I do not wear my nun's outfit everyday...does not make me less spiritual. I am more spiritual in my nudity than fully dressed, low minded and low vibrational people, do not understand this. I have not had sex in 3 years. I am still Mother Sofia and still spiritual. Do you think all the temples and ancient lands I have activated, have not had an effect? Do you think the effect goes when you change your clothes?"

‘Leave Sana Alone’

She also defended Sana and said, "Can someone educate the small minds please. They are the fake spiritualists who think they know God, when they know only the work of comparing and judging and talking bad about people. The people who do this are not spiritual at all. Leave Sana alone. She can do what she wants, when she wants. How many of you cover your head in a temple and then you take the cover off when you leave the temple? You are hypocrites. This whole planet is a temple and you must respect every person on it. If you think you have the power to judge others, walk a day in my footsteps, and you might learn something."