    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sana Khan's Ex Melvin Louis Hits Back At Her; Says ‘Truth Will Prevail’ In A Cryptic Post

      By
      |

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who was in relationship with the renowned choreographer Melvin Louis, broke-up. Post their break-up, Sana unfollowed him on Instagram and also deleted all pictures that were snapped with him. The actress recently opened up about the same and made major revealtions on Melvin. She revealed that the choreographer cheated on her with multiple girls. She also called him a disgusting person and a compulsive liar. Many celebrities had even supported the actress and asked her to stay strong.

      Sana Khans Ex Melvin Louis Hits Back At Her; Says ‘Truth Will Prevail’ In A Cryptic Post

      Recently, Melvin had shared a cryptic post which had a caption, "For the win ☀️🤙🏼 ...#BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail." In the video, which features him with a half sleeve vest that had 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi' text written on it, Melvin was seen spooling the string of a kite hinting that Sana's allegations are false. The choreographer seemed to have disabled the comments for that particular post.

      View this post on Instagram

      For the win ☀️🤙🏼 . . . #BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail

      A post shared by Melvin Louis (@melvinlouis) on Feb 12, 2020 at 3:19am PST

      Meanwhile, Sana posted a hilarious meme on Instagram, which read, "When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend." Her caption read, "When the world was right🤐🔥 Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya 🤔."

      Sana's friends from the industry commented with laughter emojis. They also supported her and asked her to move on and added that she deserves a better partner. Sana had also shared a few snapshots of DM's that she received. The messages claimed the choreographer was indeed cheating on her.

      Also Read: Post Break-up With Melvin, Sana Khan Shares Meme 'When Waiter Looks Better Than Your Boyfriend'

      Also Read: Sana Khan Calls Melvin Louis Disgusting; Says He Cheated On Her With Multiple Girls

      Read more about: sana khan melvin louis bigg boss
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X