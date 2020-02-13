Sana Khan's Ex Melvin Louis Hits Back At Her; Says ‘Truth Will Prevail’ In A Cryptic Post

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan, who was in relationship with the renowned choreographer Melvin Louis, broke-up. Post their break-up, Sana unfollowed him on Instagram and also deleted all pictures that were snapped with him. The actress recently opened up about the same and made major revealtions on Melvin. She revealed that the choreographer cheated on her with multiple girls. She also called him a disgusting person and a compulsive liar. Many celebrities had even supported the actress and asked her to stay strong.

Recently, Melvin had shared a cryptic post which had a caption, "For the win ☀️🤙🏼 ...#BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail." In the video, which features him with a half sleeve vest that had 'Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi' text written on it, Melvin was seen spooling the string of a kite hinting that Sana's allegations are false. The choreographer seemed to have disabled the comments for that particular post.

Meanwhile, Sana posted a hilarious meme on Instagram, which read, "When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend." Her caption read, "When the world was right🤐🔥 Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya 🤔."

Sana's friends from the industry commented with laughter emojis. They also supported her and asked her to move on and added that she deserves a better partner. Sana had also shared a few snapshots of DM's that she received. The messages claimed the choreographer was indeed cheating on her.

