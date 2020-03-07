Sana’s Ex Melvin Shares Recorded Telephone Conversation; Says 'I Hope You Feel Better Now Publicly'
Sana Khan and Melvin Louis break-up is getting uglier. Not just in social media, but also in her interviews Sana accused Melvin of cheating on her. She also made shocking allegations on him. Now, her ex, Melvin took to social media to slam the actress. He shared a recorded telephonic conversation and called himself a victim.
Take A Look At Melvin And Sana’s Conversation:
Melvin: In front of my friends, what friends.
Sana: I have to humiliate you. The point is, to feel better publicly.
M: I'm very sure that, that is your intention.
S: Yeah, yeah of course, that is my intention.
M: Because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin?
S: Yeah, yeah.
M: Go out in public and blame him. Let me say, that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?
S: Yeah, yeah that is my plan? - (sic)
Melvin Is Not Guilty!
Melvin captioned the post as, "You mocked me ! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY ! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi." - (sic)
The Choreographer Thanked People Who Didn’t Jump To Quick Conclusion
He further wrote, "P.S : For all those who didn't judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions , I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover 😘 #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi." - (sic)
Sana Seemed Upset
Sana seemed upset and frustrated while talking to Melvin (in the above-mentioned conversation). If the actress has spoken this out of frustration or is it for real, we don't know as only a part of conversation has been shared. It has to be seen what the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has to say about this.
