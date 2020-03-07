Sana’s Ex Melvin Shares Recorded Telephone Conversation; Says 'I Hope You Feel Better Now Publicly'

Take A Look At Melvin And Sana’s Conversation:

Melvin: In front of my friends, what friends.

Sana: I have to humiliate you. The point is, to feel better publicly.

M: I'm very sure that, that is your intention.

S: Yeah, yeah of course, that is my intention.

M: Because you are wondering now what? Abhi how will I go and correct my image out there. Why have I left Melvin?

S: Yeah, yeah.

M: Go out in public and blame him. Let me say, that he is gone out there and he is cheated on me. Is that your plan?

S: Yeah, yeah that is my plan? - (sic)

Melvin Is Not Guilty!

Melvin captioned the post as, "You mocked me ! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY ! #MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt #NotGuilty #BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi." - (sic)

The Choreographer Thanked People Who Didn’t Jump To Quick Conclusion

He further wrote, "P.S : For all those who didn't judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions , I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover 😘 #LoveAndRespectToAll #PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi." - (sic)

Sana Seemed Upset

Sana seemed upset and frustrated while talking to Melvin (in the above-mentioned conversation). If the actress has spoken this out of frustration or is it for real, we don't know as only a part of conversation has been shared. It has to be seen what the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has to say about this.