Sana Khan Gets A New Phone From Hubby Mufti Anas On One Month Wedding Anniversary; See Her Quirky Post

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas recently celebrated their one month wedding anniversary. The actress shared a picture of a new phone she received from dear hubby as gift. The Jai Ho actress shared a photo of her new phone on her Instagram story.

She captioned it as, "Thank you Anas. One month of being together. My gift to u is udhar ok."

Well, the caption is indeed quirky and it looks like she is yet to give a gift to Mufti Anas. Apart from this Instagram story, Sana Khan also shared a video with her husband from her wedding day on Instagram and wrote, "Last month this day I said "Qubool hai" It's one month today Alhamdullilah bas aise he haste haste puri zindagi nikal jaye (With God's grace, wish to spend the entire life with same happiness.) Took the best decision of my life for once. My saasu ma made this dupatta for me."

A few days ago, Sana Khan had shared her thoughts about her marriage and gave a befitting reply to people who trolled her for marrying Mufti Anas. In an interview with Times of India, the Bigg Boss 6 contestant said, "People trolled me and wrote nasty comments on my Insta handle. That's so distasteful. They did that because I decided to quit the industry and lead my life in a certain way. Well, how does my marriage concern anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don't. I don't care."

For the unversed, in October 2020, Sana Khan announced that she is quitting showbiz to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator." Her decision indeed shocked her fans and the TV industry.

