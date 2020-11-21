Former Actor Sana Khan Gets Hitched After Quitting Entertainment Industry

Former actress Sana Khan got hitched to Mufti Anas in an intimate wedding ceremony, on Friday (November 20, 2020). Sana had recently quit the entertainment world expressing her desire to lead a more religious life and to serve others.

The Jai Ho actress took her wedding vows in Surat. Pictures and videos from her Nikaah are doing rounds on the internet. The couple can be seen twinning in white, Sana looking gorgeous in an embroidered white outfit paired with a hijab whereas Mufti is donning white kurta pyjama. Sana reportedly met her husband through Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan.

The actress had recently taken to her Instagram handle to announce her decision to quit movies. In a long post, she had written that the entertainment world had given her fame, honour and wealth but she did not wish to make these things her only goal in life. She said that she would now like to 'serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator'.

"Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?" she added.

Sana was the second runner up on the sixth season of Bigg Boss in 2012. She also made appearances in a few subsequent seasons of the reality show. She is most well known for her performance in the 2014 film Jai Ho, which also starred Salman Khan, Tabu Hashmi, Daisy Shah, Aditya Pancholi and Danny Denzongpa.

ALSO READ: Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Calls It Her Happiest Moment

ALSO READ: Sana Khan On Her Break Up With Melvin Louis: 'I'm Suffering From Depression And Anxiety'