    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sana Khan On Her Break Up With Melvin Louis: ‘I'm Suffering From Depression And Anxiety’

      By
      |

      Post-break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, Sana Khan has been making some shocking revelations about her relationship and break-up. And now, the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant has opened up about the toll the heartbreak has had on her health and wellbeing.

      Sana told SpotBoyE, "I'm suffering from depression and anxiety. I'm healing and taking care of myself. My family is there. I was on sleeping pills from 20 days. Luckily from last 2 days, I'm sleeping without any pill and I'm really happy about that. But obviously, when people write on my page saying 'Move on', I want to tell them that it’s not easy. Cheaters move on fast. People who are committed, take time. We were supposed to get married, our families had met, everything was being arranged."

      Sana Khan

      She went on to add, "He was there with me till April 2019. I saw a change from May and lots of misunderstandings started happening. I told him I can't be in a relationship where we are fighting so much. But then, you feel ki doh alag log hai, so let's try and adjust. You won't believe but I have not met anybody in this one year. He used to come with me everywhere." (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Sana had previously shared screenshots of an article and revealed that Melvin is a compulsive liar and cheater. Calling him disgusting, she also mentioned in her former posts on social media that he had cheated on her with multiple girls.

      ALSO READ: Sana Khan’s Shocking Revelations On Melvin: He Made One Small Girl Pregnant; Flirted With Students!

      ALSO READ: Post Break-up With Melvin, Sana Khan Shares Meme 'When Waiter Looks Better Than Your Boyfriend'

      Read more about: sana khan melvin louis
      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X