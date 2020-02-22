Sana Khan On Her Break Up With Melvin Louis: ‘I'm Suffering From Depression And Anxiety’

Post-break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, Sana Khan has been making some shocking revelations about her relationship and break-up. And now, the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant has opened up about the toll the heartbreak has had on her health and wellbeing.

Sana told SpotBoyE, "I'm suffering from depression and anxiety. I'm healing and taking care of myself. My family is there. I was on sleeping pills from 20 days. Luckily from last 2 days, I'm sleeping without any pill and I'm really happy about that. But obviously, when people write on my page saying 'Move on', I want to tell them that it’s not easy. Cheaters move on fast. People who are committed, take time. We were supposed to get married, our families had met, everything was being arranged."

She went on to add, "He was there with me till April 2019. I saw a change from May and lots of misunderstandings started happening. I told him I can't be in a relationship where we are fighting so much. But then, you feel ki doh alag log hai, so let's try and adjust. You won't believe but I have not met anybody in this one year. He used to come with me everywhere." (sic)

For the uninitiated, Sana had previously shared screenshots of an article and revealed that Melvin is a compulsive liar and cheater. Calling him disgusting, she also mentioned in her former posts on social media that he had cheated on her with multiple girls.

