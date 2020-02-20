Sana Khan’s Shocking Revelations On Melvin: He Made One Small Girl Pregnant; Flirted With Students!

Post break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, Sana Khan has been making shocking revelations about him on her Instagram account. The actress has been sharing snapshots of messages that she received from people who mentioned how they spotted Melvin with other girls. Recently, during a live Instagram session, the heartbroken actress revealed a few more ugly details of their bad relationship. She also shared a note on her Instagram story, in which she mentioned that Melvin 'made one small girl pregnant, took money from girls, flirted with students.'

(Images Source: Instagram)

