Sana Khan’s Shocking Revelations On Melvin: He Made One Small Girl Pregnant; Flirted With Students!

Sana Makes Shocking Revelations On Melvin

In a live video chat with fans, Sana revealed why she chose this platform to address to fans. She said, "My life is not a movie and I won't get any box office success by maligning a person. I don't want another Sana Khan case to happen." She revealed that it was Melvin who pushed her to make their relationship official just after Valentine's Day, last year. The actress added that he also forced her to post their pictures on Instagram and everywhere and she didn't know that he made her do all these just to get fame.

Sana’s Mother Had Warned Her Against Him

Sana also said that the day her mother met him for the first time, she had warned her saying, "Sana, this guy is number 1 cheater. He will cheat on you. He looks like a cheater." The actress also added that her entire family was against him as they knew that he will cheat on her.

Melvin Didn’t Allow Sana To Take Up Any Work Or Let Her Work With India’s Biggest Star

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant revealed, "He told me, ‘I can't see you pair up with anyone else'. I couldn't take up any work because he kept on giving excuses that there would be skin show and all. He would travel with me everywhere, keep an eye on who all are calling me, people messaging me. He wouldn't even let me meet people."

She further added, "He didn't let me work with India's biggest star and India's biggest reality show. And when I worked in that show, he was upset that I was speaking to the star."

Melvin’s Mother Reaction Is Shocking!

Sana revealed that Melvin left her crying, all alone in Krabi. When she said that he was spoiling her time and money, he said that he would give her Krabi ticket money and asked her to return whatever he gave her. The most shocking thing Sana told was about his mother's reaction. She added, "I called up his mom on the same day crying, sobbing and howling like a baby. Guess what she said, ‘Beta aisa toh hota hai. When you are in a live-in yeh sab toh hota hai. I hung up saying, ‘Bye, aunty'."

Sana’s Message For All Girls

The actress also had a message for all girls. Sana was seen crying and said, "I want to tell every girl, don't be scared. If anyone is cheating on you, you don't deserve that relationship. We don't cry because we lost someone because he was like plastic. I am not crying for him but I am crying because I invested my time and myself on something who is so shitty."

‘He Made One Small Girl Pregnant; Flirted With Students’

Sana also shared a few notes, in one of which, she revealed the ugly side of the choreographer. She wrote, "It's heartbreaking to know he made one small girl pregnant. Took money from girls, flirted with students is tht how a teacher should be? Scares me! And the list of all these so called actors my foot. How proud their parents must be now. Characterless people Thts why they all strugglers. Allah will teach u all a lesson tht I will watch n I know it." - (sic)