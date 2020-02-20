    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sana Khan’s Shocking Revelations On Melvin: He Made One Small Girl Pregnant; Flirted With Students!

      By
      |

      Post break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, Sana Khan has been making shocking revelations about him on her Instagram account. The actress has been sharing snapshots of messages that she received from people who mentioned how they spotted Melvin with other girls. Recently, during a live Instagram session, the heartbroken actress revealed a few more ugly details of their bad relationship. She also shared a note on her Instagram story, in which she mentioned that Melvin 'made one small girl pregnant, took money from girls, flirted with students.'

      {photo-feature}

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: Sana Khan Calls Melvin Louis Disgusting; Says He Cheated On Her With Multiple Girls

      Also Read: Sana Khan Gives Befitting Reply To Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis' Cryptic Post

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X