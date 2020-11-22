Sana Khan Weds Mufti Anas Syed: Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary And Others Wish The Couple

Sana Khan, the former actress who quit the showbiz, tied the knot with Anas Syed from Surat, Gujrat on Friday (November 20, 2020). Recently, Sana Khan took to her official Instagram page, to officially announce the good news, and shared a picture with her hubby dearest. The former actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the red lehenga, teamed up with traditional Kundan jewellery.

"Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in jannah ♥️

Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan

Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️", wrote Sana Khan in her post.

The famous celebs from the television industry, including Ankita Lokhande, Yuvik Chaudhary, and others showered the newly-wedded couple with warm wishes, on the new picture shared by Sana Khan on her Instagram.

"Heartiest congratulations to both of you ❤️god bless u 🤗", Ankita Lokhande wrote on Sana Khan's post.

"Congratulations ❤️" wrote Yuvika Chaudhary on the post.

"Congratulations my love..Best wishes to both of you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", wrote Sambhavana Seth in the comments section.

"Congratulations ✨" Karan Tacker wished the couple.

"Sana💖" wrote Mahhi Vij on Sana Khan's post.

"Congratulations Sana ❤️ Really happy for you !" wrote Divyaa Agarwal in the post.

To the unversed, Sana Khan had recently quit the entertainment industry to save humanity. The former actress even cleansed her Instagram page and removed all the old pictures of hers which were clicked during her stint in the ITV. Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas Syed through Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan and later tied the knot with him in a private ceremony held at Surat, Gujarat.

Also Read:

Sana Khan Gets Hitched To Mufti Anas After Quitting Entertainment Industry

Sana Khan Bids Goodbye To Showbiz To Serve Humanity; Calls It Her Happiest Moment