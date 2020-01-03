Sanaya Irani And Mohit Sehgal's New Year Post Is Winning Hearts

Many celebrities have been sharing their vacation posts and new year wishes on social media, while television's favourite couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are winning all hearts with their latest post. The two welcomed 2020 with a special post, still holidaying abroad in San Francisco, they have been sharing cute moments from the trip.

However, the New Year post has garnered a lot of attention. The post shows, the actress and actor sealing away the past year with a kiss, standing in front of an ice-covered mountain. The picture has received a lot of love from their fans through comments. She captioned the post as, "Kissing 2019 good bye 😘 and bringing in 2020 with loads of love 😍. Happy New year everyone have a great year ahead 😀😀. @itsmohitsehgal #2020 #love #happiness."

Take a look:

Earlier Sanaya had shared picturesque views from the trip as they posed together. In one of the pictures, she can be seen riding a bike on a sunny day while another shows her enjoying a waterfall. Sanaya and Mohit are often seen fooling around and having fun, and their chemistry makes the fans fall in love with them even more.

In her previous post, she can be seen playing in the ice with Mohit and takes him by surprise when playing in the ice as she attacks him with a ball of snow. Mohit's reaction is just the cutest, she had captioned the video clip as, "Got you Mr Sehgal @itsmohitsehgal . Winter is here ❄️ 🥶 ⛄️."

While Sanaya is often busy with work as an actor, Mohit has stayed away from the limelight. Talking about the same Sanaya had shared with The Times Of India, "Mohit is not running away from acting, he is just waiting for the right opportunity. Also, he is currently focussing on an alternate plan."

Mohit and Sanaya had been dating for five years before finally tying the knot in 2016 with a traditional ceremony in Goa.

