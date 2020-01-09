Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali Facing Trouble In Paradise? Popular Couple To Part Ways

Television Actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are one of the beloved couples from the television industry. The two dated a couple of years before getting married in 2012, and have stayed away from the limelight for most of their relationship, however, they are now making headlines for a heartbreaking news.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the two have already begun living separately and are now thinking about separating legally. The two have been facing issues and started living apart from each other a while ago according to the entertainment portal.

Sanjeeda and Aamir are quite active on social media and have been sharing BTS pictures and videos of their work life. While Sanjeeda's account is filled with photos from her shoots, she last shared a picture with Aamir back in September 2019, wishing him a happy birthday. She wrote, "@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life😘😘 and never stop dreaming ..i love u ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️😘😘" Her previous post before that was back in July, 2019. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram @aamirali ♥️ A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh 🧿 (@iamsanjeeda) on Jul 16, 2019 at 5:21am PDT

Aamir on the other used to share more picture with the wife until August 2019. The birthday post he shared for Sanjeeda Shaikh was a slideshow of their old pictures and left a simple birthday wish, "Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday 😘🤗" Everything seemed fine before July since the actor had been sharing pictures regularly of their outings.

View this post on Instagram @iamsanjeeda @aamnasharifofficial 🤗🤗 A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:44am PDT

If the absence of posts is to be believed, the trouble began a while ago and their work has been been the two busy. Sanjeeda and Aamir have worked together in daily soaps earlier and also participated in reality shows as a couple, fans have been in awe with their chemistry on and off-screen.

