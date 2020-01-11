Sanjeeda Shaikh Has Moved Out With Baby; Shares Cryptic Messages; Aamir Ali Says ‘All Is Good’!

Sanjeeda & Aamir Welcomed A Baby Girl Via Surrogacy!

As per a BT report, the couple has kept the news of their daughter, born via surrogacy, a secret. A source told the leading daily, "Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home."

Trouble In Paradise For Sanjeeda & Ali

The source further added, "Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile."

Sanjeeda Shares Cryptic Messages

When Aamir was asked about the separation rumours, he had told HT that ‘All is ok'. Meanwhile, recently, the actor shared his picture on Instagram and captioned it, "All is good," but Sanjeeda shared a cryptic messages. She wrote, "LIVE & LET LIVE," "Place yourself where you can grow," and "I value my privacy and personal life..❤." - (sic)

Actress Has Moved Out With Baby

But, one of their friends told Spotboye, "Sanjeeda has moved out with the baby to her mother's place. Aamir continues to reside in the Lokhandwala flat where they had stayed all along after marriage."

A Friend Says…

The couple's another friend didn't want to talk about the couple's separation. The friend told the portal, "I really don't want to talk about this. They might be having issues, but I fervently hope that they get back."