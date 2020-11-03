Sanjeeda Shaikh On Embracing Motherhood: I Enjoy It; The Only Companion I Have Is My Daughter

Sanjeeda Shaikh has finally broken her silence about embracing motherhood and spoke about her daughter in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actress who is gearing up for her Netflix film Kaali Khuhi has said that she is enjoying being a mother for the first time. She also stated that her daughter is her only companion.

For the unversed, TV couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali have made news with reports stating that their marriage has hit the rocks. The duo has reportedly been living separately for quite some time now. However, they have refused to comment over the reason behind their alleged split.

But earlier this year, news broke out that Aamir and Sanjeeda have become parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. In September, Aamir introduced daughter Ayra to the world on her first birthday on Instagram.

And now, Sanjeeda has revealed that her life is amazing with her little one. The 35-year-old shared, “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now.”

She further added, “And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too. I am with my mother and it is just that when you have your mother; it is a blessing because you see yourself grow in front of you. It is literally like I see myself growing. And I am like wow. I am thoroughly enjoying this phase.”

ALSO READ: Sanjeeda Shaikh Wishes Husband Aamir Ali On His Birthday Amid Separation Rumours

ALSO READ: Aamir Ali Refuses To Do Bigg Boss 14 Despite Being Offered A Hefty Sum