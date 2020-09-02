Sanjeeda Shaikh Wishes Husband Aamir Ali On His Birthday Amid Separation Rumours

Amidst the rumours of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's separation, the actress wished Aamir on his birthday (on September 1) by sharing a cute picture. Sharing a picture of Aamir with a cute puppy, Sanjeeda wrote, "Happy birthday @aamirali... will always wish your happiness."

The actor had revealed his birthday plans and said that it will be a low-key celebration, although a few of his close friends have planned a very small get together for him. He also had said that he will be spending his birthday with his family, as he feels that there is nothing better than celebrating his birthday with family, and it truly makes it very special for him.

His fans and friends from the industry wished the actor on his special day on social media. Aamir shared a video and thanked everyone for their wishes. He wrote, "Ok so finally we reach September 2020, n that's not de only reason I'm dancing crazy 😜.. thank you all for all de love n wishes for my #birthday .. this year has been different n difficult for mostly everyone.. I hope there is joy and happiness around , n we end with a big positive bang.. thank once again to all for all de birthday wishes.. ❤️ #thankyou #love #life #happy."

Meanwhile, recently, Aamir had introduced his daughter Ayra Ali, by sharing a couple of pictures as the cute munchkin completed a year on August 30, 2020. Posting the pictures of his little princess, the actor wrote, "Didn't know how angel's look like, until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn't believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali ❤️ #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust."

Sanjeeda and Aamir have been married for seven years. It is said that the couple opted for a baby last year through surrogacy.

