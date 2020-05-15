Sanjivani 2's Chandni Bhagwanani Extends Her Stay In Australia By A Month Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Chandni Bhagwanani of Sanjivani 2 has been stuck in Australia for the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress had taken off to the country for some professional commitments but was unable to return home due to the lockdown. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, Chandni has shared that she has decided to stay back in spite of the Government's plans to bring back Indians from foreign countries for a reason.

Chandni revealed, "I am still here and don't know exactly when I will be back in India. My family and friends suggested me to fill the form as they were arranging for the flight for India, but I didn't fill the form as I felt that even though I am away from my family and missing them, I am safe here."

She went on to add, “If I travel with several people through a flight, there are high chances of me getting infected and I want to avoid that. I have grandparents at my house in India and I would not like to risk their lives. Hence, I decided to stay back here at least for another month with my savings and then decide accordingly after 30 days. I’m hoping the situation to get under control by then.”

For the unversed, in an earlier interview, Chandni had also confessed to facing financial issues in Australia. She had said, "It's quite difficult. Everything is expensive here- the stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it's quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase."

