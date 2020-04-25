    For Quick Alerts
      Sanjivani 2's Chandni Bhagwanani Is Stuck In Australia Amid COVID19 Lockdown With Dwindling Finances

      Chandni Bhagwanani, who’s best remembered for starring as Dr. Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani 2 is currently stuck in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress had taken off to the country for some professional commitments but is unable to return home due to the lockdown. She recently opened up in an interview with SpotBoyE about being stranded alone in a foreign land.

      Chandni revealed, “I came down to Australia for a month for some professional work. And by the time I could come back, everything was shut due to corona and now, I am stuck here.

      I am all alone here. Initially, I was staying in a hotel for a month but when this lockdown got extended, I rented an apartment in Melbourne here with two other Indians.”

      She went on to add, “I did try to book my tickets when little buffer time was given but all the flights were full and I also realized it is not very safe to travel. So, I thought staying here would be better. And now I feel the lockdown will be extended till June.”

      On being quizzed about how she is managing her finances, the actress replied, “It's quite difficult. Everything is expensive here- stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it's quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment, or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase.”

      Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
