Sanjivani Actor Gaurav Chopraa Shares First Glimpse Of His Baby Boy, Calls It A Miraculous Blessing

Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha embraced parenthood by welcoming their first child, a baby boy on September 12. And now, the Sanjivani actor took to his Instagram account to share the first glimpse of his little goober. He accompanied the heart-warming pics with an emotional note.

Gaurav wrote, "Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar.... I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you." (sic)

The actor also spoke about becoming a father for the first time with BT and said, "I am so happy that we have got the baby home now. Hitisha, her parents, grandmother and I take turns to look after him. Hitisha's friends, and my brother and bhabhi decorated the entire house when we brought him home from the hospital. It was an emotional moment and I missed my mother the most. She would have been ecstatic if she were here to see her grandson.”

He went on to add, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel extremely vulnerable to even take my baby out in the open. I am taking extra precautions. Before we come to Mumbai, I will have to figure out several things given the delicate situation there. My building has started allowing maids and it will be important to see how to get domestic help when we come back. In Bengaluru, the entire family is looking after our baby, so we feel safe." Check out his entire post below:

