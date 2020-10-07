Sapna Choudhary Blessed With A Baby Boy; Ex-BB Contestant Is Secretly Married To Haryanvi Singer!

Sapna Choudhary Is Secretly Married To Haryanvi Singer?

It has to be recalled that earlier this year, there were rumours that Sapna got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Veer Sahu, who is also a Haryanvi singer and has appeared in many Haryanvi and Punjabi songs. According to a Dainik Jagran report, Sapna and Veer secretly tied the knot in January 2020, after being together for several years.

About Secret Marriage

According to HT report, Veer confirmed the news of his secret marriage during a Facebook live session. He also addressed the fans' complaints about their decision to keep their wedding a secret. He started the live session by saying, "To all my brothers, young and old, there's good news. I have become a father." He added, "Humne apni marzi se shadi kari hai, aiso logo ko kyu aitraaz hai? (We married because it was our decision, why are people upset?)

Veer Says...

Veer also added in the live session that he and Sapna got married on New Year's eve under circumstances where his uncle was on his death bed due to cancer.

‘I Don’t Have To Provide Proof’

He further said, "Mujhe apni neeji zindagi main ho rahi cheezo ka sabut nahi dena kisi ko. Mujhe kisi ki parwah nahi, muje unfollow karna hai kardo. Kheti karlunga, kalakar banke bech nahi di zindagi maine (I don't have to provide proof about what's happening in my personal life to anyone. I don't care, unfollow me if you want to. I'll do farming. Just because I'm an artist doesn't mean I owe anyone explanations)."

The Actor-Singer Says…

"Sab keh rahe hain shadi kar li, bataya bhi nahi? Main puch raha hu ki kisi ko kyu batau? Mujhe kuch nahi batana kisi ko, main aam aadmi bankar rehna pasand karta hu, jis rishtey ke baare main bataya nahi, toh vo rishta awaidh hogaya kya? (People are asking why I haven't spoken about the wedding. Why should I? I don't have to tell anyone anything. I prefer living like a common man. Just because I haven't spoken about my relationship doesn't mean it's invalid)."