Sapna Choudhary's Husband Lands In Legal Soup; Case Filed Against Veer For Violating COVID-19 Rules

A case has been filed against Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary's husband Veer Sahu for violating COVID-19 guidelines. As per Zee News report, case has also been filed against 65 others at Haryana's Meham Police Station for the same.

According to another report, Veer got into a fight with two Facebook users over his controversial comments on the couple's new-born son. Furious over their comments, Veer gathered a large number of supporters and reached Meham Chowk. They later fled the place after police reached the venue.

Apparently, police registered a case against Veer and his supporters for violating COVID-19 rules. Veer has been accused of gathering the crowd without masks. According to Zee News report, people involved in the case have been questioned by the police, who warned them that they will take strict action against them.

According to reports, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Veer Sahu had a court marriage in January 2020. Recently, Sapna's fans were surprised as Veer revealed that they welcomed baby boy.

Veer had confirmed the news of his secret marriage during a recent Facebook live session. He had addressed the fans' complaints about their decision to keep their wedding a secret. He also said that he need not provide proof about what's happening in his personal life to anyone and he doesn't care if people unfollow him.

