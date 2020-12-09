Sapna Choudhary's Song Causes Violence Between Two Groups At Wedding; Man Beaten To Death

Sapna Choudhary, who is known as 'Anarkali of Haryana', was recently in news about her secret wedding. Now, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant is yet again in news! This time, her song has caused clash between two groups! As per India.com report, in a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a young man was allegedly beaten to death after the DJ turned down a request to play Sapna's song.

As per the report, the incident happened on Monday (December 7, 2020) at a marriage hall in the city under Kotwali police circle.

Apparently, some youths, who were dancing at a wedding, demanded the DJ to play a song by Sapna. When the DJ refused, they became violent, which led to a clash between two groups at the function. A case has apparently been registered against four person and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

As per SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, the deceased had tried to intervene during the clash and suffered a heart attack. He was quoted by the portal as saying, "Prima facie, it appears that he died due to cardiac arrest. The matter is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly."

An eyewitness at the wedding claimed that a group of youths were in an inebriated state. The eyewitness said, "As soon as the DJ said that he did not have the song, the youth got violent and began beating up the DJ and his support group. The victim was also beaten and he fell to the ground."

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary Blessed With A Baby Boy; Ex-BB Contestant Is Secretly Married To Haryanvi Singer!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14's BIG Twist! Finale Might Be Held On THIS Date!