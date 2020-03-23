Sapna Choudhary Gets Teary-eyed; Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma & Others Cheer Coronavirus Fighters
Not just netizens, even celebrities from the entertainment industry joined hands to support Janata Curfew on Sunday (March 22). Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Arjun Bijlani, Urvashi Dholakia, Monalisa and many television celebrities came out of their balconies and expressed their gratitude towards Coronavirus fighters - policemen, doctors, nurses, municipal staff and others who are performing duties selflessly even during such a crucial situation. Take a look at a few pictures and videos!
Sapna Choudhary
Sapna Choudhary became teary-eyed as she cheered Coronavirus fighters. She shared the video and captioned it as, "बूरे समय में भी कुछ अच्छाई होती है 🇮🇳 गर्व है हमें एकता और अखंडता पर #emotionalmoments #indian #proudtobeindian🇮🇳 #besafe #strongertogether #gocarona."
Hina Khan
Hina also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories in which she, her brothers and neighbours were seen praising the brave hearts. Sharing a video on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "A tribute to all the health workers, municipal workers, Police officials, Defence, fire services, Media and others across the globe working day in and day out to keep us safe.. May this Vibration and cosmic sound of oneness wipe away the evil 🦠 Thank you @narendramodi Ji for this great initiative 🙏 #NationWideApplause #TheBraveHearts."
Kapil Sharma With His Little Daughter
Kapil Sharma with his cute munchkin and Mika Singh were seen cheering the brave hearts. The actor shared a few videos on his Instagram account. Sharing a video, the comedian wrote, "A tribute to our Brothers and Sisters who are fighting constantly against #CoronaVirus #JantaCurfew #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona #stayhomestaysafe #India #ThankYouIndia ❤️🙏🥁 @mikasingh 📸 @manikaransingh14."
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes wrote, "So today our society began applauding 5 mins before 5 and went on until 5.05 pm. It was so overwhelming to see how everyone became one and were appreciating people out there who are risking their lives inorder to help and save our lives . M sure we will have a great story to tell our children and grandchildren how the world united and fought against this deadly virus. #jantacurfew #corona #wewillcomeoutstronger #staysafe."
(Social media posts are not edited)
So today our society began applauding 5 mins before 5 and went on until 5.05 pm It was so overwhelming to see how everyone became one and were appreciating people out there who are risking their lives inorder to help and save our lives . M sure we will have a great story to tell our children and grandchildren how the world united and fought against this deadly virus . #jantacurfew #corona #wewillcomeoutstronger #staysafe
A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:15am PDT
today I hired @mikasingh as host of the evening on #jantacurfew 🤪 #thankyouINDIA ❤️🙏 #INDIAfightsCorona #INDIA 🙏
A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:02am PDT
Lots more to achieve. #jantacurfew
A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:49am PDT
This is how my family thanked our police force,doctors,nurse,cleaners,bus and train drivers ,government officials for there service..we have to fight this together JAI HIND-Bharat Mata ki Jai @mahhivij @tarajaybhanushali @iamkhushiray @rajveercutestar @manojray303 #jantacurfew #corona #coronavirus #covid19india #indiafightscorona special thanks to #mumbaipolice and @shivsena for keeping us safe
A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:56am PDT
