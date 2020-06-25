    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sasural Simar Ka Actor Manish Raisinghan To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Sangieta On June 30

      By
      |

      Manish Raisinghan is all set to walk down the aisle with his actress-girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan On June 30. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has decided to tie the knot in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in the presence of just a few people. The Sasural Simar Ka fame actor spoke in detail about his impending nuptials in a recent interview.

      Manish revealed, “Recently, my dad told me that I should get married and I said, 'Theek hai, kar lete hain'. He thought I was joking, but I wasn't. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, 'Are you out of your mind?' But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed.”

      Manish Raisinghan

      He went on to add, “Our parents are not attending the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any chances with them. My sister, brother-in-law and her brother will be there and other close ones will join us on a video call. So, there will only be five people, including us. Once the situation gets better, we will have a big party with all our friends.”

      The actor chose his wedding date as June 30 as it's his BFF and former co-star Avika Gor’s birthday. “When we got the auspicious dates, and one of the dates was June 30, which is my bestie, Avika’s birthday and so we chose that. Avika was thrilled and we have a pact that she will get married only on my birthday,” he said.

      ALSO READ: Vipul Roy Decides To Postpone His Nuptials With US-Based Fiancée Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

      ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Royal Wedding Venue Revealed!

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 22:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X