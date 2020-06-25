Sasural Simar Ka Actor Manish Raisinghan To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Sangieta On June 30

Manish Raisinghan is all set to walk down the aisle with his actress-girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan On June 30. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has decided to tie the knot in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in the presence of just a few people. The Sasural Simar Ka fame actor spoke in detail about his impending nuptials in a recent interview.

Manish revealed, “Recently, my dad told me that I should get married and I said, 'Theek hai, kar lete hain'. He thought I was joking, but I wasn't. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, 'Are you out of your mind?' But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed.”

He went on to add, “Our parents are not attending the wedding as they are senior citizens and we don't want to take any chances with them. My sister, brother-in-law and her brother will be there and other close ones will join us on a video call. So, there will only be five people, including us. Once the situation gets better, we will have a big party with all our friends.”

The actor chose his wedding date as June 30 as it's his BFF and former co-star Avika Gor’s birthday. “When we got the auspicious dates, and one of the dates was June 30, which is my bestie, Avika’s birthday and so we chose that. Avika was thrilled and we have a pact that she will get married only on my birthday,” he said.

