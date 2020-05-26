    For Quick Alerts
      Sasural Simar Ka Fame Sara Khan Had To Put THESE Plans On Hold Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

      Like most of us, Sara Khan is spending time at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, the Bidaai alum has been missing in action for a while as she was planning on doing live concerts, but due to the pandemic, things have been put on hold for the moment. In an interview with SpotBoyE, the actress reveals she has been using the quarantine for singing rehearsals, meditating, and writing songs.

      Sara said, “The COVID 19 crisis has affected every business, and I feel like it’s difficult for things to get back to normal.” But looking at the brighter side, I think I got more time to polish my skills and live concerts require a lot of effort. One needs to not just sing. But also dance! It’s a lot of hard work! During these tough times, I’m just trying to be more positive, and hoping for things to go back to being normal!”

      Speaking about her upcoming plans as a singer, the Sasural Simar Ka actress added, “In the future I’m looking to deliver some hit numbers through which I’m able to connect with my audience.”

      On being quizzed if she will quit acting on television to focus on her new passion, Sara replied, “Yes, I’m making music but I’m still very much into acting! I’m deeply passionate about both acting and music and would absolutely love to play supernatural characters! I feel like I live in a fantasy world, and if I could choose a supernatural character to play, I’d definitely play a mermaid!”

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 19:08 [IST]
