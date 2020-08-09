Satish Shah Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus And Has Recovered Now, Thanks Hospital Staff

A number of members from the entertainment industry, in the recent past, have contracted the coronavirus. In the same vein, veteran actor Satish Shah has revealed that he too tested positive for COVID-19 on July 20. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star confirms to be doing fine now after recovering from the virus.

Satish who underwent treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai from July 20, 2020, to July 28, 2020, took to his Twitter account to thank the hospital staff for nursing him to health. He wrote, “#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all.”

The 69-year-old has been discharged from the hospital but continues to remain quarantined until August 11. However, he did speak about his battle with the dreaded disease with news agency PTI.

Satish said, “I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted into the hospital immediately."

He went on to add, "I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of. You should not panic about Covid-19. It only creates complications if you have some health issues. In my case, it was mainly the age factor which made me cautious. But I am fine now by God’s grace and would want people to remain positive.”

