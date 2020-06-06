Saumya Tandon Expresses Concern Over Resuming Shoot For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Amid COVID-19

The Hindi television industry in Mumbai was granted permission to resume shooting by the government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19 on sets. Many production houses are currently busy putting their house in order to return to work at the earliest.

However, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon recently posed a few noteworthy queries and concerns pertaining to the implementation and adherence of COVID-19 guidelines on the floor. Saumya said, “Our nature of work is such that we work in close intimacy as we have people who do our makeup and hair, people who fix our mics or sari, shoot in close contact with co-stars, and so many other things, unlike a regular office where people are in cubicles and can maintain distance.”

She went on to add, “The guidelines say only 33% of a standard unit will be operational but I think everyone on set should be tested for Covid-19 even if they don’t show symptoms, so to eliminate any chances. There is no such point recommended in the guidelines.”

The actress also suggested a monitoring agency be formed to supervise the safety-regulation while shooting amid the pandemic. “The guidelines also say that everyone will be stationed where they are shooting. Moreover, we need to have a monitoring agency to ensure all the guidelines are followed by production houses. It will be up to the individuals to do their bit. Everyone is so desperate to get back to work as everyone is worried about their livelihoods that it can lead to lapses and carelessness. It is scary. The channel heads and creative teams won’t be on the sets while actors and unit members will be. So, we have to take extra precautions,” she said.

