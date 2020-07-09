Saumya Tandon's Personal Hair Stylist Tests Positive For COVID-19; BGPH Makers Release Statement

Many actors have resumed work amid the COVID-19 crisis. Although all safety precautions pertaining to Coronavirus are being taken on the sets, a few cast/crew members of a few shows have been tested positive for COVID-19. Apparently, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (BGPH) actress Saumya Tandon's personal hair stylist has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put under quarantine.

As per a Tellychakkar report, Saumya is asked to take a break for a few days as the makers want her to be safe. It is being said that the producer of the show also personally visited the set, and ensured that safety measures are being followed.

As per the report, the production house released an official statement on the matter, which read, "It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day prior to the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now."

The statement further said, "As we were to start shooting with the artist, a test was done once again, and the reports of the staff member came positive. Neither the artist nor her personal staff has been on the sets since a week now. All our artists, crew members and staff are fine, and we have recommended them to immediately self-isolate in the event that they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the virus. All the necessary precautionary measures have been implemented on the sets, as per the mandated government guidelines."

Also Read: Qubool Hai's Additi Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Reveals She Didn't Have Any Symptoms

Also Read: Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan Gets Coronavirus Test Done; Says The Result Is Negative