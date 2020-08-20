Saumya Quits Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain; Says ‘I Don’t See Myself Doing The Show For Another 5 Years’

Saumya Tandon Confirms Quitting BJGPH

Confirming her exit, Saumya told BT, "Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not."

Reason For Her Exit

When asked what made her quit the show, she said, "Well, you can say that it's an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji... did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don't see myself doing it for another five years."

The Actress Says…

Earlier, there were speculations that Saumya is planning to quit the show due to COVID-19 pandemic, and also due to pay cut. But, she refuted the rumours saying that not continuing with the show was not an impulsive decision. She agreed that she was anxious after her hairdresser tested positive for Coronavirus, and added that she did not want to put her elderly mother and one-and-a-half-year-old son at risk.

Saumya Clarifies She’s Not Quitting The Show Due To Monetary Reason

Saumya further said that she had completed her notice period and her producers Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli were very co-operative. She shared a great rapport with them and respects them a lot. The actress also clarified that she is not leaving the show because of monetary reason.

Future Plans

About her further plans, Saumya said, "I want to be part of well-written stories. People are writing good scripts on other platforms; even Bollywood is experimenting with good content. I will miss the entire team of Bhabi Ji..., but I have to push myself out of my comfort zone and take new risks in life."