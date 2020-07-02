Sehban Azim Was Overwhelmed & Emotional To See His Tujhse Hai Raabta's Team Again Post-Lockdown

Sehban Azim who plays the lead role of ACP Malhar Rane on Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta, recently opened in an interview with Pinkvilla about his feelings and state of mind as he resumed work and met his team and co-stars yet again after more than three months.

Sehban said, “It was overwhelming and emotional to see my team again. We feel like we’ve got some life back. Though the entire team is not shooting together. Actors are scheduled in pairs to follow safety measures, so I've met only 3 co-actors till now and I don't think I'll be meeting the rest of them soon.”

The actor shared a few lovely pics with his co-stars on his Instagram account and wrote, “The team is back!! #tujhseHaiRaabta Yes! we are following all the covid-19 norms of social distancing with the entire team but for just four of us it's impossible cause we have scenes that requires touching, pushing, holding hands and not to be missed sizzling romance with respective spouses... Wait for it... Will tell you the date soon! ❤️ #tujhseHaiRaabta #zeetv #Kalma #anusar” (sic). Check out the post below:

Further, on being quizzed about 'the new normal’, Sehban shared, “As happy as we are about seeing everyone again after being cooped up in lockdown for over 3 months now, I am sure each person from the cast and crew is apprehensive about the governmental guidelines laid down and are trying to follow them to the T. With safety as a priority, I guess, we should be thankful finding some normalcy back into this new normal. It is definitely encouraging some creative and unique ways of shooting our pending segments and making this work. Kudos to the teams and associations who have worked to make this move possible. Though we are still fewer than the usual number of crew on sets, it is a move that will definitely benefit the support crew who have lost out on 3 months income.”

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam On Resuming Aladdin Shoot: I Am Doing My Makeup & Carrying Sanitizer All The Time