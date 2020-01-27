Sejal Sharma's Mother Claims She Wasn't Depressed; Here's What She Mentioned In Her Suicide Note

Sejal’s Mother Claims She Wasn’t Depressed

According to Amar Ujala's report, Sejal's mother said, "She had got a lead role. I don't know what happened after that she chose to kill herself." Even her co-star Donal had revealed that Sejal had auditioned for a role and was also shortlisted.

Sejal’s Suicide Note

As per Mumbai Mirror report, in the suicide note, Sejal had mentioned, "I can't take the pressure of this hard life." A police official told the leading daily, "We are calling experts to decipher many words in the letter written cursively. However, from whatever we have been able to understand, she was tired of the struggles in life."

The Actress Apologised To Her Parents

The police also informed that Sejal also apologised to her parents stating that they would have to live with the stigma for her decision (of committing suicide).

Donal Bisht Writes…

Sejal's friend Donal Bisht was also disturbed with the actress' death. She had shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "Sejal, Simmi from our show "Dil toh happy hai ji" I don't know u.. I came after leap & u were before... I'm shocked when just I got a call from a journalist to comment on you took ur life... My heart sinked.... I don't know u in person but can recall hav heard ur name when I asked who else were there in he family before leap... "Dil toh happy hai ji" is part of my life & will always be my family.. I can feel the loss... Rest in peace girl... It sinks me even more to know that u were just a kid around 20-21... I wish I just knew u in person & could help ... Any help..." - (sic)

Meera Deosthale Is Shocked

Meera Deosthale shared a picture and wrote, "Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers🙏🏻." - (sic)

Ansh Bagri Writes…

Ansh Bagri, who played Sejal's elder brother in DTHHJ, shared a picture and captioned it, "To @i_sejalsharmaofficial Life and death are part of this journey, one day we all have to die. but what never dies is true bond.. which we have... you are a beautiful soul sejal. Ek din milenge aur baate karenge bohot saari till then good bye. Rest in paradise. Will always keep you in my prayers." - (sic)