Shaadi Mubarak's Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests COVID-19 Positive; Husband Varun Badola To Get Tested

Rajeshwari Sachdev, who made a comeback with the television show Shaadi Mubarak, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (September 16, 2020). According to TOI report, the actress had mild symptoms from past two days, and hence, got herself tested. Actor-husband Varun Badola and son will apparently be getting themselves tested today (September 17).

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening."

The source further added, "Her husband, actor Varun Badola and her son have not been tested yet. They will be tested on Thursday, however, none of them have any symptoms as of now. In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes."

Rajeshwari shared a post on her Instagram account that read as, "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...❤"

Of late, a few actors from television industry have tested positive for the virus. Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari's lead actors Karam Rajpal and Sarika Bahroliya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Himani Shivpuri and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar tested positive for COVID-19. Also, recently, Namish Taneja's family members tested positive for the virus, while the actor quarantined although he tested negative.

We hope the actors (and their family members) get well soon.

