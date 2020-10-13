Shaadi Mubarak: Rajshree Thakur Reveals Real Reason For Her Exit & It's Not Due To Fight With Makers

Rajshree Thakur, who made her comeback on small screen with Star Plus' new show Shaadi Mubarak has been replaced overnight by producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. It was said that there was a creative difference and the actress was not happy with the way her character was shaping up. When the producers were asked about the same, they refused to comment. However, Rajshree clarified to TOI that she never had a fight with the makers over her exit, and also revealed the real reason for her exit.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Firstly to clarify, I never had any fight with the makers over my exit; I don't do that and I don't have that image too in the industry. We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note. I had put in my papers two weeks back and had informed the producers well in advance about my exit. We sat across the tables and tried to figure out a way that this doesn't happen, but we couldn't come up with a mid-way."

She further revealed the real reason for her exit was the time factor! Rajshree added, "The real reason about my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three year old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother I couldn't convince myself to be away from her for so long."

She said that although she anticipated all these before taking up the show, which was doing really well for her, practically things became difficult for her. The actress added that since she was staying with her mom right now, the travelling time increased.

She further added that she did try to tell her side of the story to the production house and also suggested having more parallel tracks, but her presence was required in each and every scene which was not possible for her. The makers too didn't want to shift or change the storyline much and so she had to quit.

It is being said that Rati Pandey will be replacing her in the show.

