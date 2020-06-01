Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes On Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Rerun Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment channels have started re-airing their hit shows on popular demand. In the same vein, Sony TV announced that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will be making a comeback. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the lead couple opened up about the show and love they continue to receive from fans.

Shaheer said, “I would come across tweets where people wanted the show to come on air again and then suddenly I saw that they made an announcement and I was surprised and shocked and excited too because it was surreal to see people's wish being granted.”

Erica too shared her excitement by adding, "It's a great feeling to have the show back on air after 4 years! 4 years ago we went on air, it was a leap year and the show is going to be airing again in a leap year. It just reminds me of how when the show started and we received so much love from everyone and then, when it had to, unfortunately, go off air, how the fans of the show got together became one and made sure the show came back on air by asking the channel to get the show back through various means. And this is just a sense of nostalgia because once again on public/fan demand, the show is coming back on-air now. It's such a great feeling to have been a part of such a beautiful show and especially debuting with it." (sic)

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 PM, every Mon-Fri starting 1st June (today).

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi And Bade Achhe Lagte Hain To Air On Sony TV Starting 1st June

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover To Reunite For The Kapil Sharma Show! Thanks To Salman Khan?